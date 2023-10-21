NOPD responds to non-emergency call minutes before delayed response to fatal fire

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - City leaders are raising red flags regarding the NOPD’s emergency response times in district seven the night police said a father set fire to his home, killing his three children who were trapped inside.

According to the City of New Orleans’ open data records, listed under calls for service 2023, police were dispatched to a dated, non-emergency around the same time of that fatal fire despite the Orleans Parish Communications District claiming no units were available.

City leaders and New Orleans East residents alike call into question the response times of the NOPD in District Seven.

“I feel like I’ve said this many times. I’m hoping with you know new leadership that things will change. That there will be a reset. That there will be improvements. I’ve been raising the flag about issues for I don’t know how even long. I mean from the previous director I’ve been over and over and over again. So, it’s like, I mean if it’s not this, if it’s not three children we have lost in our city then what? Then what? So, I’m going to keep pushing. I’m going to keep fighting. Because these little kids are worth fighting for,” Helena Moreno, New Orleans City Council.

Councilmember Helena Moreno said she and her constituents deserve some answers.

“Where are the police when you need them? That’s the questions,” said Edna Mae Silvester. “I think that this is a lesson learned and I feel that, and I feel that everybody involved is responsible for not the action of the individual because he was a sad sap however emergency mean emergency. If this woman is pleading out to you begging you to get to that house, that could have been avoided.”

“All we needed was one officer just to come up. Maybe you could’ve saved those two kids at the door if you’d have come in time,” said Roosevelt Thomas. “This is bad. I’m pleading for the police officers please do something better. We need this all here. Y’all might not care but we do as people and parents.”

Moreno is grateful the chief agreed to a multilevel review.

“I think it probably needs to be a multilevel review which the chief has agreed to do because I’m even you know hearing that even from the very early onset intake level all the protocols that need to be followed with a whole series of different questions that must first be checked off and answered before a call can even be sent out for dispatch,” Moreno said.

Helena said the city’s crime analyst found and flagged an incident that happened on October 18th, adding that an officer had been dispatched to a priority 1 non-emergency for an old ‘shots fired,’ later turned ‘destruction of property’ report at 12:05 a.m. just 9 minutes after a mother called 911 (11:54 p.m.) and said her ex-husband threatened to burn down a house with her three children inside. The non-emergency call was 8 hours old. There is no arrival time listed for the non-emergency call; however, it was labeled as “gone on arrival” and was closed at 2:47 a.m.

We don’t know where the dispatching officer was coming from at the time, but we do know the two incidents in New Orleans East were about 3 miles apart, and roughly a 10-minute distance from one another. NOPD units were dispatched 21 minutes after the mother called and arrived at 12:20 a.m., five minutes later.

“I feel like I just did this about you know 6 weeks ago two months ago with Asia Davis when I said why did nobody come help her the first time that she called when she called about domestic violence. Police officers showed up you know 12 hours later it happened again a second time more than 12 hours later and then a third time because they were reporting her murder,” Moreno said.

The NOPD announced Thursday it launched a Public Integrity Bureau investigation into police response to the fatal fire.

Councilmember Helena Moreno said she forwarded the incident to Interim Chief Anne Kirkpatrick’s and said the non-emergency call will be included in that investigation.

“This is urgent, and I appreciate that once again the chief got on this urgently. And I think that’s actually something that’s very positive because I was expecting to have many, many hearings and a lot of Helena making a lot of heck and fuss before we get some real results and a real look into what’s happened. But the chief jumped on it right away and I look forward to seeing what she finds,” Moreno said.

