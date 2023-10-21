BBB Accredited Business
Tesla recalls thousands of vehicles over brake fluid safety issue

FILE - The Tesla company logo is shown at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Feb. 2, 2020.
FILE - The Tesla company logo is shown at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Feb. 2, 2020.(David Zalubowski | AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(CNN) - Tesla is recalling tens of thousands of its newer-model vehicles due to a potential brake fluid safety issue.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall affects nearly 55,000 of the Model X vehicles from 2021 to 2023.

The vehicle can fail to detect low brake fluid and will not display a warning light. The agency says that as a result, the vehicle could have reduced braking performance.

That could increase the risk of crashing.

Tesla has released a software update free of charge to correct the issue.

Owners of the affected vehicles will be notified in the mail beginning Dec. 12.

