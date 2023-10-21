Warm days with cool nights this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Warm weather is ahead this weekend but we will still see cool mornings.

Highs will climb into the mid-80s across the area with plenty of sun during the day. Overnight, lows will fall into the 50s on the North Shore and mid 60s on the South Shore.

Humidity stays low through the weekend as well.

There is little to no chance of rain this week with temperatures staying above normal.

