We’ll continue the warmth through the end of October

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend is shaping up to be warm and dry which looks to stay the case through the end of October.

Tonight, high clouds stick around as lows cool to the 50s on the North Shore and the 60s in the south. Sunday will remain just as warm as Saturday with a few more clouds lingering.

The very low relative humidity (20%-30%) combined with the lack of rainfall and ongoing drought have heightened our fire weather concerns. They will remain high until at least Tuesday when the humidity levels will rise slightly.

Next week, we remain under a ridge of high pressure. This will keep us above normal - which is in the upper 70s right now. Look for highs in the low to mid 80s each day. We will also stay very dry. This warm and dry pattern will linger through the end of October. No real cold fronts are on the horizon right now.

The Tropics:

Hurricane Tammy has already begun its turn to the north. It is bringing very strong wind to parts of the Lesser Antilles. The heaviest rain will continue through Sunday. Tammy will continue to move to the north toward Bermuda this week. It still poses no threat to the United States.

