BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

18-year-old killed while at friend’s birthday party, family says

Camerin Turner was killed at a home in Cleveland last Sunday. (SOURCE: WOIO)
By Caitlin McCarthy and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The family and friends of an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed at a party in Ohio honored his life with a balloon release Saturday.

Camerin Turner was killed at a home in Cleveland last Sunday.

Turner’s grandmother, Jacqueline Barnes, said he was celebrating a friend’s birthday when he and two other teens were shot.

“Here you have teenagers who want to be teenagers and be a part of celebrating someone else’s birthday and then you have some others, monsters, who want to take it from them,” Barnes said.

Turner’s family and friends said they hold his memory close to their hearts.

“You see that smile on his face, that’s what got me every time,” Barnes said. “I could get on him for something, and he’d start smiling, and if I had a million dollars and he asked, he’d get it. That was my Camerin.”

The Cleveland Police Department said no one has been arrested for the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Washington (right) has been taken into custody after three children died in a house fire...
Father accused of setting house fire that killed his 3 children
Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, at left in red shirt, speaks with NOPD...
District Attorney Jason Williams and his mother carjacked at gunpoint in New Orleans
A 2-year-old boy is dead after deputies say he was fatally struck by a pickup truck in a...
Toddler fatally run over by father in Metairie parking lot, deputies say
Public relations executive Roch Eshleman, 41, is accused of embezzling more than $600,000 from...
PR executive accused of embezzling more than $600,000 from Brandt family business
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Palestinians walk by the buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment on al-Zahra, on the...
Second aid convoy reaches Gaza as Israel attacks targets in Syria and occupied West Bank
Metro Police Chief John Drake's "estranged son" John C. Drake Jr.
Nashville police chief’s son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers
Police responded to a shooting in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday night.
Search for suspect in fatal shooting of Maryland judge continues for a fourth day
Employees cover the windows of a souvenirs store with wood in preparation for the arrival of...
Norma downgraded to a tropical storm in Mexico as Hurricane Tammy leaves Barbuda