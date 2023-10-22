Bruce: Back to a late spring feel as temps stay above average in the mid 80s with humid air

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The cooler mornings are coming to an end as warm and moist air returns through the week.

We have one more cool morning with lows in the 50s north of the lake and in the 60s south of the lake. By the afternoon we will be in the mid-80s.

Bruce: We flip the switch from a fall feel to a late spring feel. Highs will stay above average through the new week in the low to mid 80s. Humidity is returning as well. No rain expected through at least next Thursday. pic.twitter.com/Uo7yMXplir — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 22, 2023

Lows will slowly climb into the 60s across the area through the week as high pressure builds over the region. We stay in the 80s all week for our highs.

The only chance for rain is at the end of the week, with mostly coastal showers, but a few isolated showers possible inland.

