A few more cooler mornings but unseasonably warm afternoons this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cool mornings continue for a few more days but we warm up quickly in the afternoon.

Mornings will be in the 50s north of the lake and in the 60s south of the lake. By the afternoon we will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday morning we could see some fog that will clear out through the day. Cloudy skies will linger through Monday.

Lows will slowly climb into the 60s across the area through the week as high pressure builds over the region. We stay in the 80s all week for our highs.

The only chance for rain is at the end of the week with mostly coastal showers but a few isolated showers possible inland.

