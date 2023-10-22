LSU dominates Army in Homecoming game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 19 LSU shutout the Army Black Knights in Death Valley for their homecoming game on Saturday, October 21.

The Tigers left the Black Knights scoreless in a 62-0 victory.

3 Takes It In |@logandiggs3



📺 SEC Network pic.twitter.com/juBVh6n4WV — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 21, 2023

5 Takes It Himself | @JayD__5



📺 SEC Network pic.twitter.com/EjD78tn9Zb — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 22, 2023

🗣️ BEST RECEIVER IN FOOTBALL @whyguard13



📺 SEC Network pic.twitter.com/HVOs9JeT9m — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 22, 2023

First career TD for @DrippyTrey2 🔥



📺 SEC Network pic.twitter.com/IYNMeCTxU9 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 22, 2023

Homecoming Win For The Tigers pic.twitter.com/yXQfcjXaUX — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 22, 2023

The Tigers have a bye week before taking on Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, November 4.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.