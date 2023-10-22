LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 poll following win against Army

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers moved up by multiple spots in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday, Oct. 22.

The Tigers are ranked No. 15 following their dominating 62-0 victory over the Army Black Knights on Saturday, Oct. 21, in Tiger Stadium.

Tulane also moved up in this week’s poll, climbing one spot to No. 22 after its 35-28 victory over North Texas in New Orleans.

The full list of rankings are listed below:

Georgia Michigan Ohio State Florida State Washington Oklahoma Texas Oregon Alabama Penn State Oregon State Ole Miss Utah Notre Dame LSU Missouri North Carolina Louisville Air Force Duke Tennessee Tulane UCLA USC James Madison

The Tigers’ next game will be against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, Nov. 4. Details about a kickoff time have not yet been released.

Tulane plays Saturday, Oct. 28, against Rice in a 3 p.m. game in Houston.

