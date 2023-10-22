BBB Accredited Business
LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 poll following win against Army

LSU Tiger Stadium goes camouflage for homecoming game against the Army Black Knights.
LSU Tiger Stadium goes camouflage for homecoming game against the Army Black Knights.(Louisiana State University)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers moved up by multiple spots in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday, Oct. 22.

The Tigers are ranked No. 15 following their dominating 62-0 victory over the Army Black Knights on Saturday, Oct. 21, in Tiger Stadium.

Tulane also moved up in this week’s poll, climbing one spot to No. 22 after its 35-28 victory over North Texas in New Orleans.

RELATED: LSU dominates Army in Homecoming game

The full list of rankings are listed below:

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Ohio State
  4. Florida State
  5. Washington
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Texas
  8. Oregon
  9. Alabama
  10. Penn State
  11. Oregon State
  12. Ole Miss
  13. Utah
  14. Notre Dame
  15. LSU
  16. Missouri
  17. North Carolina
  18. Louisville
  19. Air Force
  20. Duke
  21. Tennessee
  22. Tulane
  23. UCLA
  24. USC
  25. James Madison

The Tigers’ next game will be against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, Nov. 4. Details about a kickoff time have not yet been released.

Tulane plays Saturday, Oct. 28, against Rice in a 3 p.m. game in Houston.

