Man fatally shot Saturday in French Quarter steps away from Halloween parade route, NOPD says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Saturday night (Oct. 21) in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said.

The victim’s identity and age have not been disclosed, but the NOPD described him as “an adult local male.” No motive for the killing nor suspect description has been released.

Police said the fatal shooting occurred around 9:01 p.m. on a walkway near railroad tracks, steps from where St. Philip Street intersects with Decatur Street.

Thousands of people -- including hundreds of families -- were in the French Quarter on Saturday night to watch the Krewe of Boo Halloween parade. The end of the parade had passed the area where the shooting occurred only about 20 minutes earlier.

Police did not say how many shots were fired, but no other injuries were reported.

