Man shot, killed in the French Quarter Saturday evening, police say
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot in the French Quarter Saturday evening, according to NOPD.
Police say a man was found at the intersection of Decatur and N. Peters, close to the Krewe of Boo parade route.
No further information is available at this time.
