BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man shot, killed in the French Quarter Saturday evening, police say

A man was fatally shot in the French Quarter Saturday evening, according to NOPD.
A man was fatally shot in the French Quarter Saturday evening, according to NOPD.(WVUE FOX 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot in the French Quarter Saturday evening, according to NOPD.

Police say a man was found at the intersection of Decatur and N. Peters, close to the Krewe of Boo parade route.

No further information is available at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Washington (right) has been taken into custody after three children died in a house fire...
Father accused of setting house fire that killed his 3 children
Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, at left in red shirt, speaks with NOPD...
District Attorney Jason Williams and his mother carjacked at gunpoint in New Orleans
Jeff Landry wins the governor's race
Republican Jeff Landry wins the Louisiana governor’s race, reclaims office for GOP
A 2-year-old boy is dead after deputies say he was fatally struck by a pickup truck in a...
Toddler fatally run over by father in Metairie parking lot, deputies say
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting on Government Street...
Detectives investigate deadly crash involving BRPD vehicle
St. Paul's defeats Mandeville, 21-18
Mike Johnson (Source: Louisiana Secretary of State website)
La. Rep. Mike Johnson announces run for U.S. House Speaker position
The Golden Band from Tigerland headlines LSU's top concert ensembles for the Tigerama show at...
LSU’s bands bringing Tigerama to Saenger Theater on Oct. 24