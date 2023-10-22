BBB Accredited Business
Murder suspect revealed by NOPD in Franklin Avenue homicide case

By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police on Sunday (Oct. 22) released two images of a man they deemed a wanted murder suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a man last Wednesday on Franklin Avenue.

The suspected killer, clad in torn light blue jeans and a dark blue hooded sweatshirt emblazoned with the word “LOCAL,” was captured on a convenience store’s video surveillance cameras.

Man killed in Gentilly shooting Wednesday afternoon, police say

The suspect is wanted in connection with the Oct. 18 fatal shooting of a man in the 3400 block of Franklin Avenue in Gentilly Terrace. Police said the suspect and victim entered a location together, but as they left the victim was shot multiple times around 5:24 p.m. The man died after being taken for hospital treatment.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s office still has not disclosed the victim’s identity or age.

The NOPD asks anyone with information on the suspect to call its Homicide Division at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

JPSO investigating a claim that a middle school student was strangled by his teacher