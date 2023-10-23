Causeway north and southbound reopen after fog, smoke prompt closure

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Causeway Bridge across Lake Pontchartrain has reopened after being shut down Monday (Oct. 23) morning due to dense fog and smoke coming from marsh fires around New Orleans East.

#update #Causeway Traffic down to one lane each way, 25 mph, no motorcycles allowed at this time. https://t.co/a00T5wAqs8 — KColeman (@KColemanFox8) October 23, 2023

The Dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.

#breaking Due to fog and smoke, Causeway police have shut down the bridge. Plan extra time for alternate. (I-55 or Twin Span for alt routes) @FOX8NOLA — KColeman (@KColemanFox8) October 23, 2023

Here’s a look a Jean Lafitte Blvd this morning as fog mixes with smoke from a nearby marsh fire.



Drive cautiously if you have to get through this area this morning. JPSO is escorting cars out of the fog.@FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/17kQbbfnms — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) October 23, 2023

It's possible this is what your morning commute looks like this morning. A dense fog advisory is in effect for parts of the Fox 8 viewing area until 10 a.m. Take caution on the roads this morning. pic.twitter.com/Z0pkW2Kosz — FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) October 23, 2023

5:55am: CRASH I-10 WB at Read Blvd; Center lane blocked! Seeing delays on both sides of the interstate. Follow @KColemanFox8 for the traffic latest all morning long! @FOX8NOLA — Kelsey Davis (@KelseyDavisNews) October 23, 2023

