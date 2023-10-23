Causeway north and southbound reopen after fog, smoke prompt closure
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Causeway Bridge across Lake Pontchartrain has reopened after being shut down Monday (Oct. 23) morning due to dense fog and smoke coming from marsh fires around New Orleans East.
The Dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.
