BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Covington man killed in fatal house fire, according to State Fire Marshal

A house fire in Covington killed a 62-year-old man early Sunday morning (Oct. 22), according to...
A house fire in Covington killed a 62-year-old man early Sunday morning (Oct. 22), according to the State Fire Marshal.(State Fire Marshal)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. TAMMANY PARISH (WVUE) - A house fire in Covington killed a 62-year-old man early Sunday morning (Oct. 22), according to the State Fire Marshal.

The fire was reported around 1:15 a.m. in the 76000 block of Cameo Drive. St. Tammany Fire District 12 personnel responded to the emergency, discovering the victim in a closet and transporting him to a local hospital, where he later died.

The victim’s identity remains unconfirmed, awaiting official procedures by the parish Coroner’s Office.

The initial investigation by SFM deputies indicates that the fire started near a fireplace, which was found to be in use with a closed flue.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Washington (right) has been taken into custody after three children died in a house fire...
Father accused of setting house fire that killed his 3 children
Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, at left in red shirt, speaks with NOPD...
District Attorney Jason Williams and his mother carjacked at gunpoint in New Orleans
A 2-year-old boy is dead after deputies say he was fatally struck by a pickup truck in a...
Toddler fatally run over by father in Metairie parking lot, deputies say
Public relations executive Roch Eshleman, 41, is accused of embezzling more than $600,000 from...
PR executive accused of embezzling more than $600,000 from Brandt family business
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date

Latest News

The Wolf Pack ended its losing streak with a 6-0 win against San Diego State.
Wolf Pack Snaps Losing Streak with San Diego Win
New Orleans police are seeking to identify and locate this man, whom they deemed a wanted...
Murder suspect revealed by NOPD in Franklin Avenue homicide case
Murder suspect revealed by NOPD in Franklin Avenue homicide case
A man was fatally shot in the French Quarter Saturday evening, according to NOPD.
Man fatally shot Saturday in French Quarter steps away from Halloween parade route, NOPD says