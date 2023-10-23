Covington man killed in fatal house fire, according to State Fire Marshal

ST. TAMMANY PARISH (WVUE) - A house fire in Covington killed a 62-year-old man early Sunday morning (Oct. 22), according to the State Fire Marshal.

The fire was reported around 1:15 a.m. in the 76000 block of Cameo Drive. St. Tammany Fire District 12 personnel responded to the emergency, discovering the victim in a closet and transporting him to a local hospital, where he later died.

The victim’s identity remains unconfirmed, awaiting official procedures by the parish Coroner’s Office.

The initial investigation by SFM deputies indicates that the fire started near a fireplace, which was found to be in use with a closed flue.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.