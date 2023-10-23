Fog and smoke shuts down Causeway north and southbound

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Causeway Bridge across Lake Pontchartrain has been shut down Monday (Oct. 23) morning due to dense fog and smoke coming from marsh fires around New Orleans East.

Causeway police made the announcement around 6:40 a.m.

Interstate 55 and the Twin Span are alternate routes the public is advised to take coming and going between the North and South shores.

The Dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.

#breaking Due to fog and smoke, Causeway police have shut down the bridge. Plan extra time for alternate. (I-55 or Twin Span for alt routes) @FOX8NOLA — KColeman (@KColemanFox8) October 23, 2023

Here’s a look a Jean Lafitte Blvd this morning as fog mixes with smoke from a nearby marsh fire.



Drive cautiously if you have to get through this area this morning. JPSO is escorting cars out of the fog.@FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/17kQbbfnms — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) October 23, 2023

It's possible this is what your morning commute looks like this morning. A dense fog advisory is in effect for parts of the Fox 8 viewing area until 10 a.m. Take caution on the roads this morning. pic.twitter.com/Z0pkW2Kosz — FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) October 23, 2023

5:55am: CRASH I-10 WB at Read Blvd; Center lane blocked! Seeing delays on both sides of the interstate. Follow @KColemanFox8 for the traffic latest all morning long! @FOX8NOLA — Kelsey Davis (@KelseyDavisNews) October 23, 2023

