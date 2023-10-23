Fog and smoke shuts down Causeway north and southbound
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Causeway Bridge across Lake Pontchartrain has been shut down Monday (Oct. 23) morning due to dense fog and smoke coming from marsh fires around New Orleans East.
Causeway police made the announcement around 6:40 a.m.
Interstate 55 and the Twin Span are alternate routes the public is advised to take coming and going between the North and South shores.
The Dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.
