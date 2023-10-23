BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Fog and smoke shuts down Causeway north and southbound

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Causeway Bridge across Lake Pontchartrain has been shut down Monday (Oct. 23) morning due to dense fog and smoke coming from marsh fires around New Orleans East.

Causeway police made the announcement around 6:40 a.m.

Interstate 55 and the Twin Span are alternate routes the public is advised to take coming and going between the North and South shores.

The Dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Washington (right) has been taken into custody after three children died in a house fire...
Father accused of setting house fire that killed his 3 children
Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, at left in red shirt, speaks with NOPD...
District Attorney Jason Williams and his mother carjacked at gunpoint in New Orleans
A 2-year-old boy is dead after deputies say he was fatally struck by a pickup truck in a...
Toddler fatally run over by father in Metairie parking lot, deputies say
Public relations executive Roch Eshleman, 41, is accused of embezzling more than $600,000 from...
PR executive accused of embezzling more than $600,000 from Brandt family business
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date

Latest News

Fog and smoke shuts down Causeway north and southbound
Crash graphic
Multiple vehicle crash causing delays I-10 eastbound near Irish Bayou
Multiple vehicle crash causing delays I-10 eastbound near Irish Bayou
Multiple vehicle crash causing delays I-10 eastbound near Irish Bayou
Accident backs up traffic I-10 eastbound near Irish Bayou