Foggy start clearing out to a warm day
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We will see more fog this morning before another warm fall day.
Fog will become denser just after sunrise before clearing out through the late morning.
Highs climb into the mid-80s again in the afternoon with a little more sunshine. Humidity will stick around this week along with the unseasonably warm temperatures. Lows climb a bit into the 60s across the area.
We could see a stray shower starting Wednesday through the end of the week but it will largely remain dry across the area. Coastal showers are more likely.
