BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Foggy start clearing out to a warm day

Next 3 days
Next 3 days(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We will see more fog this morning before another warm fall day.

Fog will become denser just after sunrise before clearing out through the late morning.

Highs climb into the mid-80s again in the afternoon with a little more sunshine. Humidity will stick around this week along with the unseasonably warm temperatures. Lows climb a bit into the 60s across the area.

We could see a stray shower starting Wednesday through the end of the week but it will largely remain dry across the area. Coastal showers are more likely.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Washington (right) has been taken into custody after three children died in a house fire...
Father accused of setting house fire that killed his 3 children
Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, at left in red shirt, speaks with NOPD...
District Attorney Jason Williams and his mother carjacked at gunpoint in New Orleans
A 2-year-old boy is dead after deputies say he was fatally struck by a pickup truck in a...
Toddler fatally run over by father in Metairie parking lot, deputies say
Public relations executive Roch Eshleman, 41, is accused of embezzling more than $600,000 from...
PR executive accused of embezzling more than $600,000 from Brandt family business
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date

Latest News

Evening weather update for Sunday, Oct. 22
Bruce: Back to a late spring feel as temps stay above average in the mid 80s with humid air
Morning weather update for Sunday, Oct. 22
Next 7 Days
A few more cooler mornings but unseasonably warm afternoons this week