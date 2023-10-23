Foggy start clearing out to a warm day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We will see more fog this morning before another warm fall day.

Fog will become denser just after sunrise before clearing out through the late morning.

Highs climb into the mid-80s again in the afternoon with a little more sunshine. Humidity will stick around this week along with the unseasonably warm temperatures. Lows climb a bit into the 60s across the area.

We could see a stray shower starting Wednesday through the end of the week but it will largely remain dry across the area. Coastal showers are more likely.

