BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Inspire NOLA Charter Schools delay start time due to fog, smoke

(Source: Raycom Images)
(Source: Raycom Images)(Source: Gray News/file)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Classes for Inspire NOLA Charter Schools are delayed Monday (Oct. 23) morning due to the dense fog and smoke from marsh fires that have impacted the area.

Bus transportation has also been delayed.

The dense fog advisory is expected to be lifted at 10 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Washington (right) has been taken into custody after three children died in a house fire...
Father accused of setting house fire that killed his 3 children
Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, at left in red shirt, speaks with NOPD...
District Attorney Jason Williams and his mother carjacked at gunpoint in New Orleans
A 2-year-old boy is dead after deputies say he was fatally struck by a pickup truck in a...
Toddler fatally run over by father in Metairie parking lot, deputies say
Public relations executive Roch Eshleman, 41, is accused of embezzling more than $600,000 from...
PR executive accused of embezzling more than $600,000 from Brandt family business
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date

Latest News

Fog and smoke shuts down Causeway north and southbound
Fog and smoke shut down Causeway north and southbound
Fog and smoke shuts down Causeway north and southbound
Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant plans to expand into the building next door,...
Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant to grow in New Year
A memorial grows for the man shot and killed in the French Quarter Saturday (Oct. 21) night.
Memorial grows for man shot and killed in French Quarter