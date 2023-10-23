Inspire NOLA Charter Schools delay start time due to fog, smoke
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Classes for Inspire NOLA Charter Schools are delayed Monday (Oct. 23) morning due to the dense fog and smoke from marsh fires that have impacted the area.
Bus transportation has also been delayed.
The dense fog advisory is expected to be lifted at 10 a.m.
