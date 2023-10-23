Memorial grows for man shot and killed in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A memorial now marks the spot where a man was shot in killed in the French Quarter, just steps away from the Krewe of Boo! parade route.

The NOPD has released little information about the victim, but those in the area Sunday afternoon say he went by the name “Goblin.”

Police said the fatal shooting occurred around 9:01 p.m. on a walkway near railroad tracks, steps from where St. Philip Street intersects with Decatur Street.

No suspect or motive has been released in the shooting.

Several passers-by stopped to acknowledge the memorial and pay their respects.

“You see stuff like that and that’s painful. You go around New Orleans and there’s a few spots on the neutral ground and stuff like that,” said Christopher Magee. “It shows you somebody has passed and whoever did, they had a lot of love for somebody.”

Magee says he frequents that area near the river and is calling for an end to the killings.

“It’s a lot of danger in New Orleans. Everywhere there’s danger,” Magee said. “If you’ve been looking at the news, they got stuff happening to older people. They ain’t doing nothing. They ain’t got nothing to do with nothing. I wouldn’t blame it on the parade, I would just blame it on another bad incident happening on another day.”

The NOPD says the victim was a local. The investigation is ongoing.

