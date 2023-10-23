Pelicans sign sharpshooter Matt Ryan

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans has signed Matt Ryan.

No, not that Matt Ryan.

In desperate need of more shooting beyond the arc, the New Orleans Pelicans (not Saints) have signed 3-point specialist Matt Ryan to a two-way contract after claiming him off waivers days before they open the regular season on the road in Memphis.

The 6′6 forward has had an interesting path through college and the NBA. From 2015-2020 He played at Notre Dame, Vanderbilt, and Chattanooga but went undrafted after his final NCAA season was interrupted by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a lack of scouting during shutdowns, Ryan made ends meet by working for DoorDash and UberEats until he landed a spot with the Grand Rapids Gold of the G-League in 2021, averaging 15.8 points that season.

In 2022, Ryan bounced around the NBA, suiting up for the Celtics, Lakers, and Timberwolves on two-way contracts

Ryan, on a two-way contract in New Orleans, will likely split time between the Pelicans and their G-League affiliate the Birmingham Squadron. But with the Pelicans lacking in deep shooting threats outside of C.J. McCollum and rookie Jordan Hawkins, Ryan could have an opportunity to find a home on an NBA roster.

The Pelicans’ best shooter, Trey Murphy III, is expected to miss some time early in the season with a knee injury.

In career NBA regulation, Ryan averages 3.6 points per game in 9 minutes per game and boasts a 37 percent 3-point shooting average.

The name “Matt Ryan” is known to get under the skin of New Orleans sports fans, and the NBA Ryan did just that nearly one year ago with a dramatic buzzer-beating 3-point make to down the Pelicans on Nov. 2 120-117 in overtime while he suited up for the Lakers.

The New Orleans roster now stands at 17, including three two-way players.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.