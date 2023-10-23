BBB Accredited Business
Update on Barataria Preserve Lafitte fire; containment reaches 52%

Firefighters across Jefferson Parish unite to douse flames in the Jean Lafitte National Park
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAFITTE, LA (WVUE) - The fight against the Lafitte fire in Barataria Preserve continues, with the latest reports showing 52% containment and 147 acres affected.

Fire crews from seven states, four federal agencies, and Jefferson Parish are collaborating to strengthen containment lines, operating under the Unified Command of the National Park Service and Jefferson Parish.

Officials request public cooperation in avoiding drone flights near the fire. A temporary flight restriction is active, covering a three-nautical-mile radius and a height of 1,500 feet from the fire’s center.

This restriction is critical for the effectiveness of aerial firefighting efforts’ safety and field operations.

Morning fog is causing low visibility on local roadways. The National Weather Service forecasts this fog to continue during early to mid-morning hours for the next few days.

Drivers are advised to exercise caution, especially when encountering fog. Additionally, the smell of smoke may be noticeable due to the fire.

For updates on local air quality, residents should visit www.airnow.gov.

