Andrew Duhon headlining Chickie Wah Wah Friday with Oklahoma songwriter John Calvin Abney

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans native songwriter Andrew Duhon is coming home to headline at Chickie Wah Wah this Friday (Oct. 27) to mark the end of his West Coast Tour.

The show is set for 8 p.m. and tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

Duhon’s breakout album, “The Moorings” came in 2013. It was produced by 3-time Grammy Award-winning producer Trina Shoemaker at Studio in the Country in Bogalusa. It was nominated for “Best Engineered Album” in 2014 at the Grammy Awards.

Opening in support of the show is Oklahoma-born songwriter John Calvin Abney, a songwriter who is now based out of Austin, Texas. He released two albums in 2023, “Storm Variations” and “Department Nocturnes”. In the last several years, he’s also been a frequent collaborator and touring partner with Tulsa songwriter John Moreland.

supporting my bud, the great @AndrewDuhon this Friday at @ChickieWahWah in New Orleans, Louisiana. pic.twitter.com/LJpmiLWo8Q — John Calvin Abney (@johncalvinabney) October 25, 2023

heading to the gulf coast for the week. louisiana and alabama. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/tJO8I23Sae — John Calvin Abney (@johncalvinabney) October 24, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.