Bruce: The warm and dry pattern to continue into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heat is on and here to stay through the weekend into Monday. We are still seeing a lot of smoke and haze from nearby wildfires, but breezy conditions at the surface help to keep the air moving and clouds and fog elevated. Breezy conditions will stick around through the overnight and mild temperatures continue into the the morning in the upper 60s and low 70s. The warm temperatures will hold on until our next front expected late Monday into Tuesday.

Halloween looks to be on the cooler side with highs in the 60s and evening lows in the 40s north and 50s south temperatures in the 60s.

