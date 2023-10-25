BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bruce: The warm and dry pattern to continue into the weekend

Bruce: The heat is on through Monday; A colder Halloween front on the way
Bruce: The heat is on through Monday; A colder Halloween front on the way(maxuser | FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heat is on and here to stay through the weekend into Monday. We are still seeing a lot of smoke and haze from nearby wildfires, but breezy conditions at the surface help to keep the air moving and clouds and fog elevated. Breezy conditions will stick around through the overnight and mild temperatures continue into the the morning in the upper 60s and low 70s. The warm temperatures will hold on until our next front expected late Monday into Tuesday.

Halloween looks to be on the cooler side with highs in the 60s and evening lows in the 40s north and 50s south temperatures in the 60s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 p.m. update on deadly I-55 pile-up
At least 7 dead, more than 25 injured in massive I-55 pile-up
Qutub Nagy is remembered as a loving husband and father to two children. He died from injuries...
Louisiana chef among those killed in massive I-55 pile-up
The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 of 8 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
Palestine and Israel supporters brawled in the street during a violent outbreak at a...
VIDEO: Pro-Palestine rally near Tulane’s campus turns violent after Israel flag is almost set on fire
In this aerial photo, responders are seen near wreckage in the aftermath of a multi-vehicle...
LISTEN: Drivers, in shock, plead for help on I-55 in 911 recordings

Latest News

Bruce: First Alert for overnight and Saturday morning fog
FIRST ALERT: Conditions ripe for a return of dense ‘superfog’ Saturday
FIRST ALERT: Conditions ripe for a return of dense ‘superfog’ Saturday
FIRST ALERT: Conditions ripe for a return of dense ‘superfog’ Saturday
A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for this morning.
Patchy fog for the morning commute with a First Alert weather day set for next Tuesday
Morning weather update for Friday, Oct. 27 at 5 a.m.
Afternoon weather update for Friday, Oct. 27