‘It was pandemonium;’ Louisiana youth pastor counting blessings after horrific Manchac pile-up

MANCHAC, La. (WVUE) - A Pearl River man says he is lucky to be alive after being trapped in the middle of the massive 168-car pile-up on I-55 in Manchac on Monday, Oct. 23.

He says he attempted to save lives, but it was too late. As of Tuesday, Louisiana State Police say eight people perished in the crash and the ensuing fires.

Will Lee, a contractor, youth pastor, and father of seven, was driving from Houma to Monroe on I-55 when superfog enveloped the roadway, reducing visibility to zero.

“I was doing 40 to 45 miles an hour and people were passing me,” Lee recalled. “I said ‘they got to be out of their mind.’”

In a moment of desperation, Lee slammed on his brakes and veered toward the guardrail, hoping to avoid the impending disaster.

“I didn’t think they’d be in a dead stop at Manchac,” Lee said.

He was struck from behind by an 18-wheeler and was bleeding profusely from his head.

“It hit us and kept crumbling everything,” he said.

Lee says he watched in horror as vehicles collided around him, including a white truck that went airborne, and a tanker truck on the other side of the road. His own truck and trailer, filled with his work tools, were completely wrecked in the chaos.

Will Lee and his wife Sarah are thankful his injuries were not worse, and offer their condolences to the families who lost a loved one. (WVUE)

The nightmare continued as cars collided for what he says felt like an eternity. The fog and smoke made the situation even more perilous.

“I heard cars smash into each other for a solid 25 to 30 minutes,” he said. “That’s all you could hear - cars crashing, horns blowing. It was pandemonium.”

He says someone had ammunition in a burning vehicle nearby.

“So we get shells going off, bullets over here, tanker fire, ducking, everywhere,” he said.

DEADLY MANCHAC PILE-UP

Lee was able to pull a driver out of a truck on fire, but tragically was unable to save two others.

“The driver of the 18-wheeler, we pulled him out. His legs were broken. I was pouring blood out of my head,” Lee recalled.

Will Lee says he's lucky o be alive after being caught in the middle of a deadly 168-car pile-up on I-55 in Manchac. (Will Lee)

It took authorities six hours to get Lee off of the overpass, where he was taken to a hospital to have a large gash on his head stitched up, “big enough for the doctor to put his thumb in.”

Miraculously, Lee survived, unlike eight others.

“They’re gone because of fog,” he said in disbelief.

State Police Sergeant Kate Stegall says post-incident assessments are critical to improving safety in such large-scale events.

“Every time we have a large event, we have an after-action on how can we improve,” Stegall said.

Lee and his wife Sarah are grateful that his injuries were not more severe.

“He’s our world, our children’s world, a youth pastor,” Sarah said. “We are blessed he’s still with us.”

They hope safety measures can be taken in the future to prevent crashes like this caused by fog and smoke.

“When you hear about a hard freeze, they shut all the bridges down,” Lee said. “Well, they need to do the same for fog.”

Stegall says closing down an interstate like I-55 takes a lot of manpower. Two hours before the deadly pile-up, it took about 70 people to shut down the Causeway Bridge over Lake Pontchartrain.

Lee is working with officials to recover the thousands of dollars worth of tools he lost in the wreck.

“You name it, I had it,” Lee said. “No one knows where it’s at.”

Drivers and owners of vehicles involved in the I-55 pile-up crash who are looking for information on where their vehicle was towed are encouraged to contact Troop B by email at TroopB@la.gov. Vehicle owners looking to retrieve personal items or their vehicles from the tow yard can do so by providing proof of vehicle ownership to the tow company where their vehicle is being stored.

