Mother grieves 3-year-old daughter shot dead in Algiers apartment; father arrested

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Brii Ordon says the last three days have been the worst of her life after her 3-year-old daughter, Promyse, was shot and killed at the Parc Fontaine Apartments.

“It’s like every time I close my eyes, I see her. I could hear her singing happy birthday to me, saying she loves me,” Ordon said. “That is the only thing that replays in my head over and over.”

An arrest warrant from Orleans Parish Criminal District Court says the New Orleans Police Department was called out to the Algiers apartment complex at around 2:45 p.m. on Monday (Oct. 23). They responded to a call that someone was shot and found Promyse with gunshot wounds to her head and stomach. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Promyse’s father, 26-year-old Virgil Ordon, now faces allegations of negligent homicide related to her death. His bond was set Wednesday at $150,000 in Orleans Parish Magistrate Court.

Virgil Ordon, 26, was booked with negligent homicide and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon on Oct. 24, one day after his toddler daughter died by gunshot in the family's Algiers apartment, the NOPD said. (Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)

According to court documents, a witness had visited Ordon’s apartment, and upon entering the bedroom, discovered Ordon, his daughter Promyse, and their 1-year-old son in bed. The witness noticed a gun on the bedroom floor, which was quickly put in a bag. When Ordon left for the bathroom, the witness and Ordon both noticed blood on Promyse.

The witness called 911 and neighbors reached out to Brii who was at work at the time. Those are phone calls that will forever haunt her.

“She just said ‘Brii, Brii, Promyse is bleeding from her ears.’ I was going into shock,” Brii said. “I stopped everything I was doing. I dropped to the floor. I screamed as loud as I can. I’m like ‘No not my daughter. I just saw my daughter. I just kissed them and said I was going to see them later.’”

Promyse’s life was cut short just two days after celebrating her birthday. Brii is grappling with the loss of her daughter and is shocked at the involvement of Promyse’s father.

“I’m here grieving by myself without my other spouse,” she said. “That was our own daughter and it hurt and I know it hurt him because he carried our dead daughter in his arms screaming for help.”

Brii says her challenge now is to stay strong for her son Hasan while remembering her daughter.

“Us going to the car wash. Us doing makeup. Doing her hair. Us singing in the bathroom. Those days I’m going to miss with my child,” she said. “My daughter was my twin. My daughter was my best friend.”

Brii has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses for Promyse.

