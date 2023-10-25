Second teen booked in DA Jason Williams’ carjacking case identified

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 16-year-old who allegedly pointed a gun at Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams and his mother during an Oct. 16 carjacking has been identified.

According to a court filing, DiJohn Curtis is the younger of two teens arrested Tuesday (Oct. 25) in connection to the high-profile crime against New Orleans’ top prosecutor.

New Orleans police also booked 18-year-old Ahmad Seals in connection to the offense. Seals made his first court appearance Wednesday in Orleans Parish Magistrate Court, where his bond was set at $150,000.

According to police, Seals and Curtis were two of three masked offenders who pulled alongside Williams’ vehicle around 10 p.m. on Oct. 16, and forced the district attorney and his 78-year-old mother out of a Lincoln Navigator SUV at gunpoint. The crime occurred in the 1000 block of Race Street, near Williams’ home in the Lower Garden District.

The same group is believed to have carjacked another woman about 20 minutes later in the 1800 block of Carondelet Street.

Seals has initially been booked with three counts of principal to armed robbery with a firearm. Curtis has been booked with more serious offenses: Three counts of armed robbery with a firearm, one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile and for possessing a handgun during the commission of a crime of violence.

With Williams the victim in this case, his office is expect to recuse itself and ask the state Attorney General’s office to handle the prosecution.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the NOPD arrested 18-year-old Raymond Rochon III last Wednesday after he was seen driving a stolen blue pickup truck authorities said was used in both Oct. 16 carjackings. Rochon told investigators he had “purchased the Ram pickup” from someone at the 2 Oaks Apartments in New Orleans East.

“Rochon denied being involved in any armed robberies,” the affidavit said, and ultimately was booked with possession of a stolen vehicle, illegally carrying a firearm and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.”

Police said they obtained video surveillance footage from the 2 Oaks Apartments that showed two Black males leaving the Ram truck there at 12:31 a.m. on Oct. 17, about 2 1/2 hours after Williams was carjacked. The warrant says detectives later identified the pair as Seals and Curtis, using “clear video footage and detectives conducting physical surveillance in the area.”

That video footage, the warrant says, shows Curtis “clutching a silver-and-black colored handgun as he walks away from the stolen Ram pickup with Seals.”

Detectives wrote they also obtained a search warrant for Curtis’ house in the Michoud area, where the suspect’s mother directed them to his bedroom. There, the warrant says, detectives recovered a 9mm Glock 45 handgun and “also located the clothing worn by Curtis as seen on surveillance footage approximately 2 hour and 10 minutes after the Carondelet Street carjacking.”

It remains unclear when Curtis will make his first appearance in Orleans Parish Juvenile Court, or whether his case will be transferred to the adult Criminal District Court.

Fox 8 reporter David Jones contributed to this report.

