Teen attempted to rescue two boys killed in house fire

A neighbor tried to help rescue two young brothers who died in a house fire early Wednesday morning on Flat Ridge Road in Millersville. (SOURCE: WSMV)
By Michael Warrick and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT
MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A teen neighbor attempted to help rescue two young brothers who died in a house fire early Wednesday morning in Tennessee.

Jacob Crotzer lives across the street from the house that caught fire in Millersville. When he saw the flames, he ran over to help, but he said the fire and smoke had already engulfed that side of the duplex.

“I kicked open the back door, and as soon as it opened, smoke just came piling out at me,” Crotzer said. “As soon as I got in there my eyes immediately started burning, I could barely breathe. I was probably in there a minute or two and I had to get out because I was starting to feel light-headed. I mean, I really tried.”

The 16-year-old worked with the children’s father to try to get them out of the home, but they were unable to rescue the trapped children.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the children as 10-year-old Braiden Myers and 4-year-old Bellamy Myers.

Officials said foul play is not suspected.

The Millersville Fire Department has not yet determined the cause of the fire.

Firefighters said the father was the only person at the home besides the victims when the fire started.

Crotzer said his family tried to call the children’s parents Wednesday night to give their condolences.

“I was going to give them my prayers, and tell them my sorrows and wish them the best of luck, and hope that they can just find peace,” Crotzer said.

Crotzer said the Myers family had lived across the street for at least the last 10 years.

The American Red Cross is helping them find temporary housing.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

