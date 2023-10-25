Two-time LSU alumnus Rep. Mike Johnson elected House speaker

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two-time LSU alumnus Rep. Mike Johnson, a Shreveport native was elected as the next House speaker on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Rep. Johnson is the first person from Louisiana and the first Tiger grad in history to be named Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Shreveport native graduated from LSU Law Center in 1998 and he was selected as a member of the Moot Court Board and National Moot Court Team and was elected class president and president of the Christian Legal Society.

Johnson earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1995 where he was selected to Leadership LSU and the Order of Omega Honor Society, Kappa Sigma Fraternity and served as president of the LSU Interfraternity Council.

Johnson swept through on the first ballot with support from all Republicans anxious to put the past weeks of tumult behind them and get on with the business of governing.

The LSU alumnus emerged as the fourth Republican nominee following Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Rep. Jim Jordan, and Rep. Tom Emmer.

Johnson proudly serves Louisiana’s Fourth District and represents the nearly 760,000 residents of 16 parishes in the northwest and western regions of the state. Johnson was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives on December 10, 2016, by the largest margin of victory in his region in more than 50 years and is currently serving his fourth term in Congress.

In January 2021, Johnson was elected by his colleagues to serve as Vice Chairman of the House Republican Conference, one of the seven elected leadership positions for Republicans in the House of Representatives. In November 2022, he was unanimously re-elected to serve another term as Vice Chairman of House Republicans in the 118th Congress.

