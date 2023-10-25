BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Ways to avoid scams when donating to victims of Israel-Hamas conflict

The BBB has tips for donors to help ensure they avoid scams and that their money is well used
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — According to the latest data available from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), there are over 1.3 million charitable organizations in the United States, making it tricky for people to decide which organizations they should donate their hard-earned money to.

Melanie McGovern with the Better Business Bureau said before giving anything, donors should take the time to research different charities, especially in situations like natural disasters or victims of the Israel-Hamas war.

McGovern said to check if organizations have experience in providing emergency relief and be sure to ask if they have a direct connection or presence in Israel or Gaza.

“Do they have boots on the ground, do they have the means to get there? Are they experienced in this type of situation?” McGovern said. “So, asking those questions. Looking up the charity. Doing that due diligence, doing that research are really important before people donate.”

When it comes to donations solicited by local religious organizations such as a temple or mosque, McGovern still advised donors to ask questions and seek more information.

“We’ve seen with the war in Ukraine, a lot of churches were doing clothing drives. Drives for baby items, water, non-perishable food items. That’s all well and good but ask that question of how you’re going to get these items overseas,” McGovern said. “What are the transportation costs? Do they have the ability to do so? And in those situations, a cash donation isn’t a terrible idea.”

McGovern said it’s okay to want to help, just make sure it’s done securely so it gets to the people who need it the most.

The BBB has tips for donors to help ensure they avoid scams and that their money is well used.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 p.m. update on deadly I-55 pile-up
At least 7 dead, more than 25 injured in massive I-55 pile-up
Qutub Nagy is remembered as a loving husband and father to two children. He died from injuries...
Louisiana chef among those killed in massive I-55 pile-up
The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 of 8 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
Palestine and Israel supporters brawled in the street during a violent outbreak at a...
VIDEO: Pro-Palestine rally near Tulane’s campus turns violent after Israel flag is almost set on fire
In this aerial photo, responders are seen near wreckage in the aftermath of a multi-vehicle...
LISTEN: Drivers, in shock, plead for help on I-55 in 911 recordings

Latest News

Ex-OPSO employee files suit against Sheriff Hutson, alleging improper relationship and use of funds
A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
LIVE: Officials hold news conference on Maine mass killing
Tyler Perry is reportedly building a home for a 93-year-old woman who has been fighting...
Tyler Perry to build home for 93-year-old woman fighting to keep her historical property
With dense fog expected over the weekend, a fire burning near the Bayou Sauvage Wildlife Refuge...
Smoke from New Orleans East fire persists, threatens another round of ‘superfog’
The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner