7 of 8 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT
ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals who died in a horrific 168-car pile-up on I-55.

The victims are:

  • Nakia Gaines - 48 years old, from New Orleans.
  • Mason Gaines (son) - 6 years old, from Madisonville.
  • Fernando Francisco DeMoraes - 50 years old, from Chalmette.
  • Jose Elias Valle - 38 years old, also from Chalmette.
Family confirms with Fox 8 that Fernando Demoraes and José Elías Valle were among the 8 people...
Family confirms with Fox 8 that Fernando Demoraes and José Elías Valle were among the 8 people who died in the first I-55 pileup on Monday morning. Both were in separate vehicles, heading to work when they were killed in the wreck.(Family)
  • Corinne Hebert - 21 years old, from Plaquemine.
Corinne Hebert
Corinne Hebert(Obituary/ Facebook)
Quatab Singh Negi is remembered as a loving husband and father to two children. He died from...
Quatab Singh Negi is remembered as a loving husband and father to two children. He died from injuries sustained in a massive 158-car pile-up on I-55.(Family)
DEADLY PILE-UP

One lane of I-55 southbound reopened Thursday morning. The northbound lanes are expected to remain closed as crews repair heavy fire damage.

