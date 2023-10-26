7 of 8 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals who died in a horrific 168-car pile-up on I-55.
The victims are:
- Nakia Gaines - 48 years old, from New Orleans.
- Mason Gaines (son) - 6 years old, from Madisonville.
- Fernando Francisco DeMoraes - 50 years old, from Chalmette.
- Jose Elias Valle - 38 years old, also from Chalmette.
- Corinne Hebert - 21 years old, from Plaquemine.
- James Fleming - 87 years old, originally from Missouri.
- Quatab Singh Negi - 47 years old, who lived in Hammond and worked as a chef in Hammond and Kenner.
One lane of I-55 southbound reopened Thursday morning. The northbound lanes are expected to remain closed as crews repair heavy fire damage.
