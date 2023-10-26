BBB Accredited Business
Multiple car windows shot Uptown and in Gentilly, NOPD confirms cases are connected

By Chris Welty
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Bullets hit at least one home and shattered car windows on Prytania Street on Wednesday night (Oct. 25).

Surveillance video captured nearly a dozen shots fired Monday night, with others reported on nearby Valence and Jefferson Streets. NOPD confirms the cases are connected to others across the city.

“I hear pop, pop, pop, pop outside. At first, I thought it was firecrackers, but the rhythm was too irregular to be firecrackers,” said one neighbor who wants to remain anonymous. “We jumped to the floor as soon as we heard it.”

Residents scared to go on camera say similar-style shootings Uptown happened multiple nights this week, the latest Wednesday before nine. According to neighbors, detectives say similar-style shootings have happened in Gentilly. It’s believed a total of eight shootings are connected.

“They told us repeatedly that shots from these eight incidents came from the same firearm,” said one neighbor. “They’re able to tell that I guess from ballistics. I’m fairly confident that there’s a pattern going on, but since the police have nothing else to go on, the community has to get involved.”

Neighbors who live Uptown are on edge. They’re calling on anyone with surveillance to come forward or who may have seen something to come forward.

“We have no idea what this person is thinking or doing. It just seems to be random. Now, it’s cars and houses. Everyone is scared of what’s next.”

NOPD confirmed they are investigating reports of shots fired and criminal damage to property Uptown and in Gentilly. Neighbors have reported a similar car leaving each shooting scene, but NOPD would not release any further details in this case.

“There’s an epidemic of violence in this city, but if we can even stop one guy, that’s a victory. No matter how small.”

Anyone with information that can assist in these investigations is urged to contact either Second District detectives at 504-658-6020, Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

