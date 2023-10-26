New Orleans Police Department honors its officers who go above and beyond for the community

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Local leaders gathered in the Blue Room of the Roosevelt Hotel on Thursday (Oct. 26) to recognize officers of the New Orleans Police Department who fight to keep communities in the city safe.

During the ceremony, many officers dressed in blue showed a united and strong front as they were awarded for their sacrifices.

Powerful stories of bravery echoed into the ears of many. N.O.P.D. Officer Cedric Davillier’s story is more of a blessing.

“I took an oath of office to protect and serve the city of New Orleans,” Davillier said.

Davillier said he remembers getting a call about two local men unable to get their generator started in their home after Hurricane Ida.

“I got the address, got a tool bag, got my unit, went to the residence,” he said. “I was able to get the generator started for them.

He said his vehicle was shot at shortly after he left the men’s house; a bullet struck him in the head. He said it is a miracle that he is here today.

“By the grace of God, I made a full recovery and within three months, I was back to work,” he said.

N.O.P.D. Interim Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick handed awards to Davillier and numerous other officers. Kirkpatrick said everything they do should be celebrated.

“These officers put their hearts into serving people,” Kirkpatrick said. “Just the life-saving measures, the prevention of crime, catching the people who are doing evil and harm.

The city comes together yearly to honor the officers for their hard work and determination to make New Orleans a better place.

Kirkpatrick said she calls them champions for the bravery they show.

“Every day they show up. Every day they put their uniforms on, whatever capacity they are assigned to. Every day, they are faithful to this city,” she said.

Davillier said he is thankful for the honor but does not want to be remembered for his brush with death.

“I was able to help some residents in need,” he said. “I want that to be remembered, more than what happened to me afterwards.”

Statistics show violent crime numbers have gone down in New Orleans since 2022. Murders rates dropped 24%, assaults dropped 11%, and armed robberies dropped 34%.

