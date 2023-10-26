Old Six Flags site could see new development, Bayou Phoenix lease signed

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A local developer signed a lease with the New Orleans Redevelopment Authority. This gave them control over the former Six Flags site and allowed Bayou Phoenix to begin making headway on a multi-million-dollar project.

With signatures secured, Bayou Phoenix is given the green flag to begin developing the land and many told Fox 8 it’s about time; this comes nearly 18 years after Hurricane Katrina devastated the New Orleans East property.

“Until now, you know, it was just hopeless you know so many years of projects coming and going,” said Tangee Wall, Pres. New Orleans East Matters Non-Profit. “It is really like say the final frontier and you’ve got the land, air, rail, water, everything that any urban community would want, and we believe that this is our time.”

Tangee Wall has lived in New Orleans East for more than 30 years alongside her friends and family.

“Would you ever want to live anywhere else,” Ashlyn Brothers said.

“No, no New Orleans East has so much to offer. I think that it just hasn’t been given the proper opportunity and attention, but it’s coming,” Wall said.

City Councilman Oliver Thomas said the public-private partnership should have happened a long time ago, but better now than never.

“We should have been doing it before. The land, we should’ve been making sure that the site was sell-able, clear and that the infrastructure was in place so that developers could have come to take a look at it as a place to invest. But with that level of commitment from the city, we have the best possible chance to make sure that this project and other developments in that area are a success. Should have happened a long time ago,” said Oliver Thomas, New Orleans City Councilman.

Councilman Thomas said this is a huge deal for New Orleans East, the city as a whole, the region, and the state of Louisiana.

“Everybody’s been talking about it, but nobody has actually had the rights and the lease to the property. So, this is a big day now. So, you know what, it’s like now kind of get off the pot and it’s time to move forward, so I’m blushing,” Thomas said.

Thomas said the area already has so much to offer, including the natural topography, and said the project is a great way to expand the region.

“What has been one of New Orleans greatest challenges? How do we diversify our economic map? Right, so, if you have all this land and all these natural assets in New Orleans East, why do we continue to stuff downtown along the riverfront where we’re putting so much pressure on the quarter, so much pressure on the infrastructure that it can’t take it,” Thomas said?

The nearly half-a-billion-dollar project includes an indoor and outdoor youth sports complex with many ball fields and volleyball and basketball courts. Along with a suite-style hotel and traditional hotel, an in-and-outdoor waterpark. Plus, an 8-and-a-half-acre clear water beach lagoon, movie studio, an arcade-style family entertainment center, restaurants and retail.

“It’s going to mean a lot, having it in your own backyard,” said Wall. “We all deserve it.”

Businessman Troy Henry expects the first venue to be complete within 2.5 to 3 years and 4 years for the entire project. Henry hopes the project will enhance the overall image and brand of the area.

“It can really help, 1, uplift property values, which have been depressed since Hurricane Katrina, but more importantly than uplifting property values uplifting the spirits and the hopes of everybody,” said Troy Henry. “Based upon all of the data and all of the analysis we believe we’ve got something special.”

The lease frees up 1 million city dollars to begin the assessment.

“When we talk about funding, do you know if the city has secured or is offering up that $10 to $15 million you requested,” Brothers said?

“We’re going to keep pushing it. Guess what, the mayor mentioned this project in her budget speech today. So, if they mayor mentioned this project as a success and as a can that hasn’t been kicked down the road, I decipher that as she’s all in to make it happen. She would not have talked about it or mentioned it in her budget speech if she wasn’t willing to form a partnership to make sure that the city was putting up its part,” Thomas said.

Henry was also asked about funding for the project.

“Are you going to need more and are you hoping to get more and secure more,” Brothers said?

“We’ll see. We’ll see. It’s too early to tell. Let’s get the first check before we worry about the next one, you know,” Henry said.

Henry says the project will have a nearly $3-billion economic impact over a 10-year period.

He has five kids, including a 9 and 10-year-old at home and said his youngest are pumped for the family-friendly project.

“They’re ready. They are ready. They can’t, they can’t understand why they can’t go there tomorrow, you know. So, I just tell them it takes time. They’re like, ‘why does it have to take so long,’ you know? You know how kids are, you know, but they’ll enjoy it when it happens,” Henry said.

After assessing the property they’ll begin clearing it. Bayou Phoenix said it’ll be announcing several partnerships soon and should have a good idea on financing within 8-12 months; each venue will stand on its own. Then it’s all about design, selecting a master architect and architecture firms for each venue.

