BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Police: Gunman opens fire on city of Buffalo vehicle, killing 1 employee and wounding 2 others

The victims were employees of the Buffalo Sewer Authority, Mayor Byron Brown said.
The victims were employees of the Buffalo Sewer Authority, Mayor Byron Brown said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A city of Buffalo employee was killed and two others were wounded Thursday when the city pickup truck they were in was struck multiple times by gunfire from a passing vehicle, state police said.

The shooting in the southbound lanes of Interstate 190 just north of downtown Buffalo was reported at 11:20 a.m.

State police were searching for a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee believed to be involved in the shooting and asked other motorists who might have been traveling on the busy highway at the time to come forward with dashcam video.

“We have several leads that we are working on, but currently we do not have a motive for the shooting,” state police Maj. Eugene Staniszewski said at a news conference. “This is believed to be an isolated incident and we have no information that there is a threat ongoing to the community at this time.”

The victims were employees of the Buffalo Sewer Authority and had just finished a job when they were shot as they drove back to the Sewer Authority building, Mayor Byron Brown said.

The driver of the pickup tried to evade the gunfire but was struck, along with the two passengers, Brown said. The driver survived.

“Who could have ever imagined that something like this would happen to three Sewer Authority employees as they are at work, doing the right thing, doing the people’s business?” Brown said after meeting with the victims’ relatives and co-workers. “This has to stop.”

One employee was in serious condition Thursday afternoon. The other had what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries, Staniszewski said.

Traffic cameras showed traffic in the southbound lanes stopped with an ambulance and several law enforcement vehicles in the roadway in the hours after the shooting. Traffic was diverted off the highway, which runs north and south through Buffalo and Niagara Falls from the mainline New York State Thruway, until about 3 p.m.

The names of the employees were not immediately released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 p.m. update on deadly I-55 pile-up
At least 7 dead, more than 25 injured in massive I-55 pile-up
Qutub Nagy is remembered as a loving husband and father to two children. He died from injuries...
Louisiana chef among those killed in massive I-55 pile-up
In this aerial photo, responders are seen near wreckage in the aftermath of a multi-vehicle...
LISTEN: Drivers, in shock, plead for help on I-55 in 911 recordings
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 of 8 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner

Latest News

Officials hold a news conference on the Lewiston, Maine, mass killing.
LIVE: Maine mass shooting news conference
Police said murder suspect Christopher Haynes, who escaped from custody at George Washington...
DC murder suspect who escaped police custody recaptured after 7 weeks on the run
Darius Rucker performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in...
Country music star Darius Rucker honored with humanitarian award
FILE - President Joe Biden met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday.
Biden talks with Chinese foreign minister as he prepares for potential meeting with Xi
This photo provided by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Insignia 6-Quart...
Best Buy recalls nearly 1 million pressure cookers after reports of 17 burn injuries