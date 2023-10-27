FIRST ALERT: Conditions ripe for a return of dense ‘superfog’ Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With fires still burning in New Orleans East, conditions are ripe for the return of the dense “superfog” that impacted I-55 on Monday, resulting in a deadly 168-car pile-up.

Your Weather Authority is issuing a First Alert Day for overnight Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday. Allow extra travel time commuting.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued in the north along the Mississippi border along with Pearl River County. The winds are lighter in these locations which allows for fog to thicken. The New Orleans metro and the rest of the South Shore should stay out of the dense fog since the winds are stronger.

Bruce: Your Weather Authority is issuing a FIRST ALERT for the potential of dense (Super Fog) a mix of fog and smoke from 10pm tonight through 10am Saturday. Allow extra travel time commuting late night into tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/kdOEDL831q — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 27, 2023

Highs Saturday will warm to the mid-80s and we’ll carry that warmth into the weekend with only sparse shower chances - less than 20 percent.

The FOX 8 weather team is also monitoring the possibility of fog development over the weekend as the winds will relax. It’s not clear yet how dense the fog could get but we’ll be watching closely since it could be mixed with wildfire smoke which could post a threat.

A strong cold front set to move in late Monday is prompting a First Alert Day for Halloween Tuesday.

We’ll see a 20+ degree temperature drop between Monday and Tuesday as highs will only warm to the lower 60s. Expect a chilly and breezy evening Tuesday with temperatures only in the 50s so you’ll want to dress accordingly.

We’ll keep the cooler air influence for the rest of the week with many highs in the 60s and our first possible round of widespread 30s on the North Shore by Thursday morning.

Stream weather and traffic 24/7 at fox8live.com/live or watch below:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.