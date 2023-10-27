BBB Accredited Business
Fans toss foam pucks celebrating Zydecos first score in home opener

Baton Rouge Zydeco takes on Columbus River Dragons in home opener.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Zydeco brought hockey back to the Red Stick Thursday night in the first match in a 3 game series against the Columbus River Dragons. Fans got the excitement they came for during the home opener with a brief brawl on the ice.

The Zydeco were down 4-0 in the second period. Then, the moment the crowd was waiting for, the first goal by a Baton Rouge pro hockey team in 20 years. Scott Shorrock slammed the puck into the net. Fans tossed their foam pucks on the ice as a way to celebrate. The players had to pick up the trash.

Another by Shorrock in the second wasn’t enough to beat the Columbus River Dragons. The River Dragons hold on for a 6-2 win in game 1 of the series.

They’ll meet on the ice again Friday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. You can purchase tickets in person at the Raising Cane’s River Center box office or online.

Baton Rouge Zydeco faced off against Columbus River Dragons for its first hockey game at the Raising Cane's River Center on Thursday, Oct. 27.

