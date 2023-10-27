First responders recall saving lives during catastrophic I-55 crash

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Several first responders helped save the lives of many stuck in Monday’s “Superfog” on I-55 during the deadly 168-car pileup.

The sheriff of St. John Parish told Fox 8 it’s heartbreaking to know 8 people died and the first responders wish they could’ve saved everyone.

“[My detective] thought it was a day like everybody else on the interstate that were either going to work or going to school or going somewhere not thinking that today was their last day on earth. That they would die on 1-55 from a foggy smoke-filled crash,” Mike Tregre said.

On his way into work Monday morning, one of Sheriff Mike Tregre’s detectives came across the chain reaction of catastrophic crashes on I-55.

“Every day you come to work you must be mentally and physically prepared to either take a life, save a life, or give your own. And he tried everything he could do to save both of them,” said Sheriff Tregre. “Not everybody wants this job but not everybody can do this job and for you to get out there and risk your own life with cars crashing and fires igniting, he did what he swore to do.”

RELATED STORIES

That detective rescued a Missouri woman from a fiery, mangled vehicle and tried saving her 87-year-old husband, James Fleming.

“Unfortunately, he had to stand there and watch him perish,” Sheriff Tregre said.

But the St. John detective still showed up for work that day.

“He still had fluid, blood on his clothing for work,” Sheriff Tregre said.

The sheriff called grief counselors to come in before sending the detective home, where he’s now taking some much-needed time off.

“He put himself at risk. When he called into dispatch, he said he could hear multiple crashes. He could hear screaming for help. He could smell stuff burning,” Sheriff Tregre said.

Nothing could prepare the detective for what he witnessed.

“Proud of him is an understatement. He’s a warrior. He’s a guardian,” said Sheriff Tregre. “He was there, and I don’t believe things happen by accident or incident. That was God’s plan to put him there and hopefully I can, I hope I can set it up one day where he can meet the lady he saved.”

Sheriff Tregre said something needs to happen to prevent tragedies like these from happening the next time there’s a heavy smoke and fog mix.

“Hopefully we can come up with some kind of preventative measures, proactive measures to try to sound the alarm by cell phone. Let everybody know there are hazardous deadly fog conditions ahead, please get off the interstate. Or law enforcement, we’ve been known to do caravans. But that particular day you couldn’t even see the lights on the police cars, so I’m not sure what the answer is but at some point, we’re going to have to have a discussion,” Sheriff Tregre said.

Detective Bobby Bradberry with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has been with the department for 4 years and in law enforcement for two decades.

He didn’t hesitate to put his lights on, pull to the side and start helping as cars slammed into each other. Bradberry rescued multiple people, and as an EMT, he gave first aid to victims while directing other emergency responders.

“We were going from car to car. As many as we could get to not getting too close to the fire and just asking if they were okay. And the ones who weren’t okay, we were trying to pull them out of their vehicles and put them all in one location for when the fire and ambulance service got there, so that everybody that was able to be mobile could be in the same location. They didn’t have to hunt them down,” Bobby Bradberry said.

St. John Fire Chief Cain Dufrene said water supply and just getting the resources where they needed to be to provide aid was a challenge. Much of the water came from the lake and tanker trucks.

“There were explosions going off. You have gas tanks blowing. Tires blowing on cars. You have you know horns going off. Batteries being shorted out,” said Cain Dufrene. “You have to kind of figure out, okay, where am I needed the most and what can I provide the quickest? What’s the biggest threat, right? We have a tanker truck there. If that was to catch fire and blow-up, man, it would be way worse than what this even is. So, knowing that you have to stop that from becoming even more, it’s a lot. It’s hard.”

Chief Dufrene said many of his firefighters stood on the interstate for almost 24 hours.

“We had a couple of new guys on that call so that was their biggest incident and they’ve been in the department for not even a year yet. So, they’re going to the biggest incident I’ve ever been to,” Dufrene said.

He’s encouraging them to talk to someone and is willing to bring in outside resources like counselors to help them cope.

All the first responders alike set aside their emotions to save lives.

“There were some things up there nobody should ever have to see,” Dufrene said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.