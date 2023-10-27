BBB Accredited Business
Former Orleans Sheriff’s Office CFO files lawsuit against Sheriff Hutson

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - David Trautenberg, the former Chief Financial Officer of the Orleans Sheriff’s Office, has initiated legal action against Sheriff Susan Hutson.

Trautenberg alleges he was terminated from his position for highlighting potential breaches of state law.

The dismissal came in March, shortly after Sheriff Hutson authorized the use of public finances for staff accommodations in the French Quarter during Mardi Gras celebrations.

Trautenberg contends that he cautioned Sheriff Hutson about the potential legal implications of this decision.

Furthermore, the lawsuit points out that some staff members reportedly provided their hotel rooms to family and friends, another act violating state law. Trautenberg claims he was instructed to cease his inquiries into this matter with a warning of repercussions.

The suit also touches on personal allegations, stating that Sheriff Hutson had an intimate relationship with her subordinate, Assistant Sheriff Kristen Morales.

Trautenberg alleges that Morales threw a water bottle at him during an altercation. He claims the Sheriff’s Office did not adequately address or investigate the incident.

Post-dismissal, Trautenberg claims his reputation was so tarnished that he found it challenging to secure employment in New Orleans, leading him to relocate out of state.

Sheriff Hutson’s representative stated that while they refrain from commenting on ongoing legal matters, Sheriff Hutson is committed to upholding the utmost ethical standards and is prepared to counter these allegations in a court of law.

