Heart of Louisiana: Oleander Hotel

By Dave McNamara
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
GRAND ISLE, LA (WVUE) - To understand what residents of Grand Isle, Louisiana, want to restore, you need to drive a few blocks off the main highway to find the town’s oldest structures.

These historic treasures are tucked away in hurricane-twisted oak trees in the center of Grand Isle. These are the real survivors of this island, having withstood some of Louisiana’s fiercest hurricanes for well over a century.

Heart of Louisiana: Oleander Hotel
