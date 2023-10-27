Johnson has first full day as House Speaker; political analyst says Scalise’s experience can be beneficial

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - House Speaker Mike Johnson’s first full day in his new role included meeting with President Joe Biden and a leader from a foreign country.

Johnson, who is from Louisiana, was in the speaker’s chair in the House as the Thursday morning (Oct. 26) session began but then engaged in other activities, including meeting with Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Albanese said to Johnson, “Can I congratulate you?”

Johnson replied, “Thank you, thank you.”

Dillard University political analyst Dr. Robert Collins worked on Capitol Hill for years.

“He’s getting used to meeting with heads of state. He’s going to find out that, that’s an important part of the job,” said Collins.

Johnson also met with Biden and House Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries at the White House to discuss Biden’s request for nearly $106 billion for Israel and Ukraine and other national security funding.

Before being elected House Speaker this week, Johnson served as vice chairman of the House Republican Conference.

Johnson, who came to Congress in 2017 and walked into his new House Speaker’s Office for the first time Wednesday, will have other important roles as the top person in the House of Representatives.

“The challenge that Mike Johnson is going to have is that most speakers have come into the office with many years of experience and perhaps held some leadership positions, chaired some important committees before then,” said Collins.

Collins thinks the number two person in the House, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and fellow, will be helpful to Johnson in multiple ways.

“Steve Scalise has been in the House since 2008,” said Collins. “So he has experience, not just years of experience in the House but he has years of experience in a leadership position, so I think certainly for the short-term, I would expect Mike Johnson to sort of lean on Steve Scalise’s extensive experience in leadership and I believe Steve Scalise will lend in a hand in bringing him up to speed as far as the parliamentary procedures, the House calendar.”

Scalise spoke to FOX 8 from Capitol Hill shortly after Johnson was elected speaker by House Republicans.

“I’ve known Mike for such a long time and I know his character and I know his work ethic and, you know, for members who really didn’t know him as well and were asking me what is he like, and just to be able to convey to them this is somebody that you can trust, that you can rely on, you know, his word’s is his bond and that’s important around here,” said Scalise.

Before ascending to the House Majority Leader post, Scalise served as GOP Whip in the House.

“I look forward to working closely with him in my job as Majority Leader to move this country forward and address real problems that are facing the hardworking families of this country and people in Louisiana will like the results,” said Scalise.

Fundraising for House GOP members and candidates will now be one of Johnson’s new responsibilities.

“He’s going to have to hit the ground running, there are a lot of members that are in swing districts that are going to need his help raising money and so he’s going to have to immediately start doing that. He doesn’t have any experience doing that, so he’s going to have to lean on Steve Scalise, not only his experience in parliamentary matters, legislative matters, but also in political matters, campaign matters, fundraising matters,” said Collins.

