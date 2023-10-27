BBB Accredited Business
J.T. Curtis on the brink of tying national record

By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - John Curtis hit a bump in the road with a 2-game losing streak in the middle of the season. But, the Patriots weren’t phased at all, and answered with a two-game winning streak that included a shutout of Class 5A-power, Acadiana.

“That was kind of the mantra that we went with. Look, this is a day-to-day process. It’s something we have to learn from, we have to grow from. I think the kids did a great job with that. Losing two games on the last play of a game is not easy to take. So I was really proud of how they responded, and really how our coaches responded,” said J.T. Curtis.

J.T. Curtis owns 620 career wins as a head coach. That’s one off the national record held by the now deceased, John McKissick. J.T. doesn’t want to focus on the record.

“Here’s what I did. I told the kids the first day of practice, that we’re not going to mention this again. Because that’s not the way you achieve the goals that you want to achieve. In order to be successful, we got to go out and perform on Friday night. When that one is done, whatever happens, we’ve got to go out and perform the next Friday night. That’s been the mantra that we’ve lived with, and that’s what we’re going to stay with. We don’t talk about. Really and honestly I’m not concerned about any record. When I look at Brother Martin, that’s all I need to be worried about. Because they have a really good football team,” said Curtis.

John Curtis (5-2) will take on Brother Martin (6-2) at 7 p.m. at “The Shrine on Airline.”

