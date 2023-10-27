Patchy fog for the morning commute with a First Alert weather day set for next Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have another round of fog this morning, mainly on the North Shore with our next Weather Authority First Alert Day set for next Tuesday.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued in the north along the Mississippi border along with Pearl River County until 9 am this morning. The winds are lighter in these locations which is allowing for fog to thicken. The New Orleans metro and the rest of the South Shore should stay out of the dense fog since the winds are stronger.

Highs today will warm to the mid 80s and we’ll carry that warmth into the weekend with only sparse shower chances - less than 20 percent.

The FOX 8 weather team is also monitoring the possibility of fog development over the weekend as the winds will relax. It’s not clear yet how dense the fog could get but we’ll be watching closely since it could be mixed with wildfire smoke which could post a threat.

First Alert Day next Tuesday

We’re monitoring a strong cold front set to move in late Monday which will impact our temperatures greatly by Tuesday. We’ll see a 20+ degree temperature drop between Monday and Tuesday as highs will only warm to the lower 60s. Expect a chilly and breezy evening Tuesday with temperatures only in the 50s so you’ll want to dress accordingly.

We’ll keep the cooler air influence for the rest of the week with many highs in the 60s and our first possible round of widespread 30s on the North Shore by Thursday morning.

