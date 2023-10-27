Saints are now 1-point favorites over the Colts

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints opened as a favorite, a day later became an underdog, and now are the favorite once again. New Orleans (3-4) is a 1-point favorite on the road at Indianapolis (3-4).

The Saints are 1-5-1 against the spread this season. The Colts are 4-3 against the number.

The Saints and Colts kickoff at 12 p.m. on Sunday. Tailgate previews the game at 10 a.m.

