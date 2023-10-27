BBB Accredited Business
Saints are now 1-point favorites over the Colts

New Orleans is at Indianapolis on Sunday. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints opened as a favorite, a day later became an underdog, and now are the favorite once again. New Orleans (3-4) is a 1-point favorite on the road at Indianapolis (3-4).

The Saints are 1-5-1 against the spread this season. The Colts are 4-3 against the number.

The Saints and Colts kickoff at 12 p.m. on Sunday. Tailgate previews the game at 10 a.m.

For more sports betting talk, checkout the Final Bet on Thursday night at 10:35 p.m.

