Teen accused of carjacking Orleans DA faces trial as adult; key evidence from surveillance

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The attorney general’s office took steps today to have a 16-year-old arrested Tuesday for the carjacking of the Orleans DA to be tried as an adult.

DiJohn Curtis made a first appearance in juvenile court today, seated in front of his family, and it appears the prosecution may use video surveillance evidence.

Curtis is accused of being the gunman in the carjacking of Orleans DA Jason Williams, and his mother learned of the charges being filed against him here at juvenile court after video images helped lead to his arrest.

“Just before the execution of the search warrant, we’re still seeing them on the streets, committing crimes,” said Bryan Lagarde with Projectnola, a surveillance camera program.

It’s been ten days since Orleans DA Jason Williams and his mother were carjacked at gunpoint in the 1000 block of Race Street.

Three suspects, including 16-year-old Curtis, have been arrested, who appeared in Orleans juvenile court Thursday. He is believed to be the man in this picture, holding two guns, just before his arrest on Peltier Street Tuesday morning.

“That’s especially concerning because this person is duel wielding with a pistol in a chance, ready to lay down, cover fire for the person, breaking into the white car behind me,” said Lagarde.

That video prompted law enforcement to beef up manpower as they executed search warrants for DiJohn’s arrest.

You can see in the images of police using flashbangs and battering rams as they sought out DiJohn, who was brought into juvenile court to make a first appearance.

The assistant attorney general has stepped into this case since the Orleans DA has a conflict because he and his mother were victims.

Curtis faces the most serious charges filed against the three suspects who have now been arrested for the DA’s carjacking.

Curtis was formally charged today with three counts of armed robbery with a firearm, one count of illegal possession of a gun by a juvenile, and possessing a gun in the commission of a crime.

Assistant Attorney General Daniel Smart said he was prepared to move forward with a 305B hearing, designed to move the case to adult court, but the defense for 16-year-old DiJohn Curtis asked the judge for more time to prepare for a trial, where surveillance images could be critical.

“Not only can we show who did what but we can show patterns, we can show state of mind, we can show when a person kills another person and they’re laughing,” said Lagarde.

Curtis is the third person arrested for the Jason Williams carjacking. Also arrested are 18-year-olds Ahmad Seals and Raymond Rochon the third.

Ahmad Seals, 18, was booked Tuesday (Oct. 24) with three counts of principal to armed robbery with a firearm in connection with the Oct. 16 carjacking of Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, the NOPD said. (Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)

Raymond Rochon, 18, was the first suspect arrested by New Orleans police in connection with the Oct. 16 carjacking of Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams. (Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)

Juvenile court judge Renard Darensburg scheduled another hearing on Dec. 6 on whether the case will be moved to adult court. Meantime, Curtis will remain in custody at the juvenile justice center.

