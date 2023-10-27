Undefeated Karr and Destrehan continue to hold top two spots in Big 8 rankings
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Karr Cougars (7-0) and the Destrehan Wildcats (8-0) are both undefeated, and they both continue to hold the top two spots in the FOX 8 Big 8 rankings.
E.D. White, St. Charles Catholic, and Newman are also undefeated schools in the FOX 8 viewing area.
1. Karr
Cougars head to the Southeastern Louisiana campus to matchup with Rummel. Next week, John Curtis awaits in a Week 10 showdown.
2. Destrehan
Wildcats will face their stiffest competition of the season tonight when they hosts East St. John (7-1).
3. John Curtis
The Patriots are riding a two-game winning streak, but face a tough test on Friday against Brother Martin.
4. Brother Martin
Crusaders only losses of the season are to Class 5A No. 1 Karr, and Class 4A No. 1 St. Thomas More.
5. E.D. White
The Cardinals have outscored opponents this season, 396-75.
6. St. Charles Catholic
The Comets continue to overwhelm their opponents to the tune of an 8-0 record. Newman in Week 10 will be a can’t miss game.
7. St. Paul’s
The Wolves (7-1) are undefeated in district play, and are primed to get a high power ranking when the playoffs start in two weeks.
8. Newman
The Greenies possess an undefeated record, 8-0, and also are primed for a big postseason run.
