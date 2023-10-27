BBB Accredited Business
Undefeated Karr and Destrehan continue to hold top two spots in Big 8 rankings

Edna Karr Cougars are 7-0 on the season. (Source: Garland Gillen)
Edna Karr Cougars are 7-0 on the season. (Source: Garland Gillen)(Garland Gillen)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Karr Cougars (7-0) and the Destrehan Wildcats (8-0) are both undefeated, and they both continue to hold the top two spots in the FOX 8 Big 8 rankings.

E.D. White, St. Charles Catholic, and Newman are also undefeated schools in the FOX 8 viewing area.

1. Karr

Cougars head to the Southeastern Louisiana campus to matchup with Rummel. Next week, John Curtis awaits in a Week 10 showdown.

2. Destrehan

Wildcats will face their stiffest competition of the season tonight when they hosts East St. John (7-1).

3. John Curtis

The Patriots are riding a two-game winning streak, but face a tough test on Friday against Brother Martin.

4. Brother Martin

Crusaders only losses of the season are to Class 5A No. 1 Karr, and Class 4A No. 1 St. Thomas More.

5. E.D. White

The Cardinals have outscored opponents this season, 396-75.

6. St. Charles Catholic

The Comets continue to overwhelm their opponents to the tune of an 8-0 record. Newman in Week 10 will be a can’t miss game.

7. St. Paul’s

The Wolves (7-1) are undefeated in district play, and are primed to get a high power ranking when the playoffs start in two weeks.

8. Newman

The Greenies possess an undefeated record, 8-0, and also are primed for a big postseason run.

