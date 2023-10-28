APSO: 1 man dead another injured in shooting near Donaldsonville High football game

BBB Accredited Business
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
DONALDSONSVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting near a Donaldsonville High School football game in Donaldsonville Friday evening.

APSO states that one person has died from their injures sustained from the shooting and another man is in critical condition.

Sheriff Webre stated that the two men were not students at the school.

The Ascension Parish School Board stated that the shooting took place near Floyd Boutte Stadium where Donaldsonville High was playing Patterson High for their homecoming game.

Officials stated that the shooting did not take place inside the stadium. Sheriff Bobby Webre stated the shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. and a block away from the stadium.

As paramedics worked to treat the wounded, authorities were clearing people out of the stadium.

Sheriff Webre states that they have a person of interest in custody.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information is provided.

Click here to report a typo.

