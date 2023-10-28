Big Freedia announces death of her father on social media
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The father of Big Freedia, Freddie Ross Sr., had died.
The nonbinary New Orleans bounce artist shared the news on social media Friday (Oct. 27) with a caption that read, “Lost without words. Rest, Dad.”
Condolences from all over the world poured in to support Freedia and her family at this time.
