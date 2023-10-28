BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Big Freedia announces death of her father on social media

New Orleans Jazz Market reopening with new concert series
New Orleans Jazz Market reopening with new concert series(tcw-wvue)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The father of Big Freedia, Freddie Ross Sr., had died.

The nonbinary New Orleans bounce artist shared the news on social media Friday (Oct. 27) with a caption that read, “Lost without words. Rest, Dad.”

Condolences from all over the world poured in to support Freedia and her family at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 p.m. update on deadly I-55 pile-up
At least 7 dead, more than 25 injured in massive I-55 pile-up
Qutub Nagy is remembered as a loving husband and father to two children. He died from injuries...
Louisiana chef among those killed in massive I-55 pile-up
Palestine and Israel supporters brawled in the street during a violent outbreak at a...
VIDEO: Israel, Palestine supporters clash, forcing police stoppage of rally near Tulane; arrests made
The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

New Orleans songwriter Andrew Duhon's West Coast tour has come to an end and he's back in town...
Andrew Duhon headlining Chickie Wah Wah Friday with Oklahoma songwriter John Calvin Abney
The Golden Band from Tigerland headlines LSU's top concert ensembles for the Tigerama show at...
LSU’s bands bringing Tigerama to Saenger Theater on Oct. 24
Bad Bunny performs at the Latin Billboard Awards, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Coral Gables, Fla....
Bad Bunny making tour stop in New Orleans in 2024
President Joe Biden is greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after arriving at...
Ex-military intelligence officer, others react to Biden’s comments on Gaza hospital attack