Big Freedia announces death of her father on social media

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The father of Big Freedia, Freddie Ross Sr., had died.

The nonbinary New Orleans bounce artist shared the news on social media Friday (Oct. 27) with a caption that read, “Lost without words. Rest, Dad.”

Condolences from all over the world poured in to support Freedia and her family at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.