Federal monitors raise concerns over 911 call prioritization in Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Federal Consent Decree Monitors released a special report on Friday highlighting alarming issues with the Orleans Parish Communications District (OPCD) and the prioritization of 911 calls.

OPCD held a press conference to address their protocols for classifying calls, drawing attention to a pressing concern regarding the deprioritization of a significant number of 911 calls, including domestic violence and rape calls.

In a thorough, 27-page special report, the Federal Consent Decree Monitors called attention to an alarmingly high number of 911 calls being deprioritized, many of them domestic violence and rape calls.

“Look at the aftermath behind it. So, it’s, I tell you, it makes me really, really sad. Really sad about that,” said Vanessa Ross, a survivor.

Friday (Oct. 27) night, the New Orleans Police Department’s Special Victims’ Division held an event called “Purple and Bright, No More Silent Nights” to raise awareness for domestic violence.

“You can get through it, and through that pain is a purpose because God has a purpose for us. I’m a witness to that,” Ross said.

“There is help. We are here. We’re waiting. We’re working together. We’re collaborating. We’re trying to get this right,” said Misty Frye, with the New Orleans Family Justice Center.

The special report points to information released by the City Council’s data analyst last July detailing NOPD officers’ two-and-a-half-hour average in responding to 911 calls.

However, when you look at emergency calls only, NOPD says it averaged 13 minutes per call.

Data in 2020 shows NOPD responded to 83 percent of its emergency calls within 20 minutes, but in 2021 that number dropped by five percent and dropped an additional six percent last year. In 2023, it has taken NOPD more than 20 minutes to respond to one of every three emergency calls.

The report suggests these response times are largely due to the number of officers available -- or lack thereof -- and says 34 percent of the time these calls are marked as gone on arrival.

“The primary concern on any domestic call, however, is the perpetrator still there? And then the questions tend to go to get more information about the perpetrator for safety of the arriving responders as well,” said Karl Fasold, OPCD Interim Director.

Fasold was asked about the recently released report. He said he still needs to read the entire thing, but he would be open to making any changes to benefit the public.

According to the report, the number of New Orleans police officers dropped 18% between the end of 2019 and December of last year. In that same time frame, the new applicant average fell from 469 to 216.

The NOPD added 19 new recruits to its ranks Friday. Interim Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick says the department is short by several hundred with less than 900 officers.

“To have new people coming in is indeed a morale booster. We’re also hiring civilian members to the department; we’re going to start a new approach to policing; we’re going to have a lot of positions civilianized,” Kirkpatrick said.

The special report says in 2022, more than 19,300 calls were labeled as having “no unit available” -- 901 of which were domestic violence calls and 54 were aggravated rape calls.

Almost half, 46%, of aggravated rape calls, 23% of domestic violence calls, and 26% of all calls were deprioritized from a Code Two emergency status to a Code One non-emergency status.

“You can save that person from being beaten to death,” Ross said. “We may not sound frantic, but you’re afraid; you just don’t know what to say or do.”

Ross says it’s hard enough to pick up that phone.

“So many times I feel like, what did I do? You know, what did I do to deserve this? Am I a bad person? And deep down in your heart, you know you’re a good person. So someone came to me and said no, it’s not you. It’s that person because they don’t know how to love,” she said.

During the third quarter of 2022, 128 aggravated rape calls were deprioritized for any number of reasons.

Of about 78,000 calls from January through November 2022 that began as a Code Two priority call, 43% were deprioritized.

The Consent Decree Monitors took a sample size of 110 calls they analyzed; 30 calls were for aggravated rape and 30 were for domestic violence.

The report shows of the 30 aggravated rape calls they analyzed, 77% were deprioritized, and the monitoring team disagreed with 17% of those deprioritizations.

As for domestic violence, 80% were deprioritized, to which the monitoring team disagreed with 75%.

“We have to stand as a united front. If we lose a life, it’s one entity; don’t fail. We all fail,” Frye said.

The report noted many of the rape deprioritizations included a note from the supervisor to have the next free patrol unit handle it and to notify the Special Victims Division. However, as the report points out, that doesn’t always end up happening.

The report acknowledges there are legitimate times when a call for domestic violence should be deprioritized from Code 2, the highest priority, down to Code 1.

NOPD has consistently said it is focusing its resources on responding to calls where the perpetrator is still on the scene, calls for violent felonies, and so on.

But the report also suggested NOPD is, quote, “wrongly deflating its published average Code 2 response times,” which it points out are critical data points used by the City Council, public, and city leaders.

The report provides several suggestions that include the NOPD taking a detailed look at deprioritizations to determine whether they’re proper. It also recommends designating a new priority outside of Code 2 for calls with a delayed response because of a lack of manpower, among other things.

