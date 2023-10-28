BBB Accredited Business
FIRST ALERT: Dense fog could impact both Sunday and Monday morning

Wildfire smoke could add to denser fog in the coming days
A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Sunday morning.
A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Sunday morning.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fog stays a concern over the next few days before a cold front sweeps through and changes our weather pattern.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Sunday morning until 9 am. The biggest concern is the threat of wildfire smoke mixed with fog which could thicken the fog even more. Most of the fog will lift by mid-morning as our temperatures rise.

Highs on Sunday will heat to the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Another round of fog is possible into Monday morning as the winds relax and the temperatures drop. This is something to keep in mind for the Monday morning commute. As long as the wetlands are on fire in New Orleans East, we’ll continue to see the potential for super fog (extra dense fog) whenever fog develops.

A cold front will move through by Monday afternoon. While our highs will still heat to around 80 degrees, the cooler air will funnel in through the overnight and into Tuesday.

Tuesday is where you’ll feel the biggest difference. Highs will only warm to around 60 degrees with a brisk northerly wind. By the time you head out for trick-or-treating, the temperatures may only be in the 50s. There’s also a small chance for rain on Tuesday morning behind the front.

We’ll stay cool for Wednesday with a slow rise back to the mid 70s for the next weekend.

