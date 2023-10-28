FIRST ALERT: Dense fog possible Saturday morning leading to low visibility

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 9 AM across the area.

Marsh fire smoke, high humidity and light winds will allow for patchy dense fog to form leading to low visibility. Remember to slow down, leave room between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you, and use your low beams if you encounter dense fog.

The fog will clear out by the late morning hours giving way to sun and warm temperatures. Highs will be in the mid-80s again with overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

We could see a few showers on Sunday ahead of a strong weather system moving through.

A change will come at the start of the week. A strong cold front will move through the area dropping us into the low 80s on Monday, and low 60s by Tuesday. We could see showers linger throughout the day on Halloween with cloudy skies. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s for the North Shore by Wednesday morning with frost possible.

