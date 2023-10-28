BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

FIRST ALERT: Dense fog possible Saturday morning leading to low visibility

Dense Fog Advisory
Dense Fog Advisory(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 9 AM across the area.

Marsh fire smoke, high humidity and light winds will allow for patchy dense fog to form leading to low visibility. Remember to slow down, leave room between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you, and use your low beams if you encounter dense fog.

The fog will clear out by the late morning hours giving way to sun and warm temperatures. Highs will be in the mid-80s again with overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

We could see a few showers on Sunday ahead of a strong weather system moving through.

A change will come at the start of the week. A strong cold front will move through the area dropping us into the low 80s on Monday, and low 60s by Tuesday. We could see showers linger throughout the day on Halloween with cloudy skies. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s for the North Shore by Wednesday morning with frost possible.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 p.m. update on deadly I-55 pile-up
At least 7 dead, more than 25 injured in massive I-55 pile-up
Qutub Nagy is remembered as a loving husband and father to two children. He died from injuries...
Louisiana chef among those killed in massive I-55 pile-up
Palestine and Israel supporters brawled in the street during a violent outbreak at a...
VIDEO: Israel, Palestine supporters clash, forcing police stoppage of rally near Tulane; arrests made
The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
In this aerial photo, responders are seen near wreckage in the aftermath of a multi-vehicle...
LISTEN: Drivers, in shock, plead for help on I-55 in 911 recordings

Latest News

Threat of superfog returns Saturday
Threat of superfog returns Saturday
Bruce: First Alert for overnight and Saturday morning fog
FIRST ALERT: Conditions ripe for a return of dense ‘superfog’ Saturday
FIRST ALERT: Conditions ripe for a return of dense ‘superfog’ Saturday
FIRST ALERT: Conditions ripe for a return of dense ‘superfog’ Saturday
Early evening forecast for Fri., Oct. 27
Early evening forecast for Fri., Oct. 27