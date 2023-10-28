Johnson discusses being House Speaker; defends his actions after 2020 election

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newly elected U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson reflected on the new powerful position he has on Capitol Hill during a one-on-one interview in his office this week.

“I’m not sure if this is really happening. No, I look, I came here to serve the people of Louisiana’s Fourth Congressional District. I’m so grateful. They’ve allowed me this opportunity,” said Johnson.

He commented during an interview with KSLA-TV which is in Shreveport, Louisiana, the city where Johnson was born. KSLA is a sister station of FOX 8.

Johnson was elected with 220 votes from his fellow House Republicans earlier this week. " I tried to come in here from the day I walked in and work hard and be a workhorse and not a show pony, you know, to get the job done. We have big challenges in this country. And I’ve done that, my colleagues have recognized that about me and we’re in a serious time right now in the nation,” he said.

Earlier this month, another Louisianan and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise who is currently the number two person in the House ran for the speakership but struggled to win enough support to win on the House floor.

Johnson commented on the infighting that preceded his ascension to the speakership. “And the Republican Conference, other Republicans were in great conflict over the last few weeks. And at the end of the day, we had extraordinary leaders including Steve Scalise, who’s like my big brother and Jim Jordan, who’s like my other big brother,” said Johnson. “We had to have a consensus candidate, and I’m really grateful that my colleagues entrusted this to me. It’s not a job that I ever aspired to, or ever even dreamed of having. But here we are.”

Thursday (Oct. 26) was Johnson’s first full day as House Speaker and he had a full schedule.

Johnson met with Australia’s prime minister and also President Joe Biden and leaders in the U.S. Senate.

About his meeting with Biden Johnson said, “It went great. I mean, look, we respect the office. We respect the individual who holds the office no matter who they are, even if our policies are very different.”

Johnson was also asked about renewed criticism over his not voting to certify the 2020 presidential election results.

Well, there are two things can be true at the same time, Joe Biden is the duly elected President of the United States. I’ve never said otherwise. What I was involved in at the time was a constitutional argument that we actually presented to the Supreme Court. A lot of people are trying to misconstrue this right now and say I’m an election denier what I was saying as during that election in 2020, after COVID, and everybody forgets the details of that year in 2020. Everything was in great upheaval because of the pandemic. And so, a lot of the states began to change their election laws,” said Johnson.

Further he said, “Some did it by fiat by the governor and executive orders, some use their state secretary of state, there are many other ways that it was done. But the key question was, was it done unconstitutionally, and in many of those states, the changes that they made occasion by COVID as the excuse were never ratified by their state legislatures.”

FOX 8 political analyst Mike Sherman responded to Johnson’s comments on his stance on the election results.

“Speaker Johnson is a conservative’s conservative. He’s one of the folks who supported overturning the results of the 2020 election. He only walked it back very slightly today by acknowledging President Biden is the duly elected president, For folks who deny the election they have a speaker of the House who shares their point of view,” said Sherman.

Johnson also fielded questions about his positions on LGBTQ and abortion rights and concerns some people have as a result.

“Well, they shouldn’t be concerned. Look, if you want to know where Mike Johnson stands just get a copy of the Bible anywhere and read it. I’m a Bible believing Christian. The Bible is very clear about these matters,” said Johnson. “ You will not find anybody in my 50 years of life will tell you that I hated them or said something disparaging about them because of their sexual orientation or anything else.”

And on abortion he said, “I believe in the sanctity of human life. Why? Because I believe that God creates each person and that each of us has an estimable will dignity and value because we’re made in God’s image.”

Sherman does not expect Johnson to have a long honeymoon period.

“The philosophical divide between Democrats and Republicans just got bigger as the House shifted more conservative than Speaker McCarthy, so any honeymoon is going to be awfully brief.”

Also, a deadline for preventing a federal government shutdown is in November.

“Speaker McCarthy had no room for a short-term government-funding bill. I think the only honeymoon that Speaker Johnson will enjoy is that Republicans will give him a few months of leeway to have a short-term funding bill until he can have an opportunity to readjust the federal budget, in which case we’re going to have a very big divide between Democrats and Republicans,” said Sherman.

He said the contrasts between Johnson and where Democrats are in Congress are stark.

“I was really pleased to see the dignity restored between the Speaker of the House, the Majority Leader of the Senate and the president, they’ve talked and they’re communicating but let that not cover up the fact that the philosophical divide is bigger than ever. We’re in store for a monstrous ideological clash, probably about the new year.”

